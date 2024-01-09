Here's advice on how to keep the New Year’s health and fitness resolutions you make: Part 1
A Missouri State University exercise and movement science alumna offers some insights.
With the new year comes resolutions. One of the most popular ones revolves around fitness and a healthy lifestyle.
The challenge for most people, however, is sticking to them long term.
Allison Kramer, a Missouri State University exercise and movement science alumna and former personal trainer at the Foster Recreation Center, talks about how to be successful in keeping your health and fitness resolutions.