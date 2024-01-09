© 2024 KSMU Radio
Health
Missouri State Journal

Here's advice on how to keep the New Year’s health and fitness resolutions you make: Part 1

By Emily Yeap
Published January 9, 2024 at 10:08 AM CST
A woman doing sit ups at a gym.
Jonathan Borba
/
Pexels

A Missouri State University exercise and movement science alumna offers some insights.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

With the new year comes resolutions. One of the most popular ones revolves around fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

The challenge for most people, however, is sticking to them long term.

Allison Kramer, a Missouri State University exercise and movement science alumna and former personal trainer at the Foster Recreation Center, talks about how to be successful in keeping your health and fitness resolutions.

Read the full audio transcript

