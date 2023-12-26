Year-end giving is a way you can enrich your community

Our weekly program,l Missouri State Journal is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

As this year comes to a close, it’s a good time to reflect on our blessings and head into the new year on a positive note.

It’s also the perfect opportunity to consider how we can help our community by participating in year-end giving of our time and resources.

For the university’s Bear Pantry and other nonprofit organizations in the area, the need is especially great this time of year.

Alex Johnson, director of the Center for Community Engagement at Missouri State University, highlights why people should give back and some ways to get involved.

