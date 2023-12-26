© 2023 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

Year-end giving is a way you can enrich your community

By Emily Yeap
Published December 26, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
Students volunteer in Missouri State University's Bear Pantry.
Students volunteer in Missouri State University's Bear Pantry.

In this program, find out ways you can make a difference.

Our weekly program,l Missouri State Journal is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

As this year comes to a close, it’s a good time to reflect on our blessings and head into the new year on a positive note.

It’s also the perfect opportunity to consider how we can help our community by participating in year-end giving of our time and resources.

For the university’s Bear Pantry and other nonprofit organizations in the area, the need is especially great this time of year.

Alex Johnson, director of the Center for Community Engagement at Missouri State University, highlights why people should give back and some ways to get involved.

Read the full audio transcript

Help the Bear Pantry

Give to the Missouri State Foundation

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
