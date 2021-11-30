Growing to Tackle Food Insecurity

In 2018, a study published by researchers at Temple University and the Wisconsin HOPE Lab, found that 36% of students on U.S. college campuses don't have enough to eat.

To help meet the food needs of its students, Missouri State University through its Center for Community Engagement (CCE) set up the Bear Pantry in 2019.

Since then, the pantry has grown, moving to a larger space and offering fresh produce. CCE Director Alex Johnson offers an update.

Read the full audio transcript

Support the Bear Pantry