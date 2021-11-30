© 2021 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

Growing to Tackle Food Insecurity

Published November 30, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST
Jesse Scheve
A Missouri State University dietetics student assists a shopper in the Bear Pantry.

Bear Pantry continues to meet students' food needs.

In 2018, a study published by researchers at Temple University and the Wisconsin HOPE Lab, found that 36% of students on U.S. college campuses don't have enough to eat.

To help meet the food needs of its students, Missouri State University through its Center for Community Engagement (CCE) set up the Bear Pantry in 2019.

Since then, the pantry has grown, moving to a larger space and offering fresh produce. CCE Director Alex Johnson offers an update.

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
