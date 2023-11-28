© 2023 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

Here are some tips for gifting sustainably during the holidays

By Emily Yeap
Published November 28, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
A woman making a holiday flower arrangement.
Leeloo thefirst
/
Pexels

Sustainable gift giving helps reduce waste and avoids adverse effects on the environment.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

The holiday season is a time of giving, and Americans spend a lot of money on gifts. In 2022, the National Retail Federation reported that the average American plans to spend $826 on gifts, food and decorations for the holidays. Of that amount, around $500 goes toward gifts for family members.

With such a large quantity of presents being given away, it’s important to consider: What’s the carbon footprint of these gifts? How can consumers be more intentional about gifting more sustainably this holiday season?

Missouri State University sophomore Sam Wang offers some insights about sustainable gift giving. He is a double major in history and anthropology. He currently serves as the chief sustainability commissioner for the Student Government Association.

