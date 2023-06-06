How to take care of the environment when you travel

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

When traveling to explore new places and cultures, it’s important to consider how we can make our trips more sustainable to protect communities and the environment.

Traveling sustainably doesn’t have to be difficult. Start by supporting local businesses or take small steps to reduce your carbon footprint.

Missouri State University’s Dr. David Perkins sheds light on sustainable travel and how we can be more eco-conscious travelers. He’s assistant professor of geography and sustainable tourism.

A helpful resource to find out more about global standards for sustainable travel and tourism is the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

