Environment
Missouri State Journal

How to take care of the environment when you travel

By Emily Yeap
Published June 6, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
A man admires a scenic view of a lake.
Daniel Frank
/
Pexels

Sustainable tourism expert Dr. David Perkins explains.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

When traveling to explore new places and cultures, it’s important to consider how we can make our trips more sustainable to protect communities and the environment.

Traveling sustainably doesn’t have to be difficult. Start by supporting local businesses or take small steps to reduce your carbon footprint.

Missouri State University’s Dr. David Perkins sheds light on sustainable travel and how we can be more eco-conscious travelers. He’s assistant professor of geography and sustainable tourism.

A helpful resource to find out more about global standards for sustainable travel and tourism is the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
