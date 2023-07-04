© 2023 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

New MSU college is expected to be a destination campus for the arts, social sciences and humanities.

By Emily Yeap
Published July 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
The sun shining on a Missouri State University Bear head logo banner.
Jesse Scheve
/
Missouri State University
Spring on the Missouri State University campus.

Dean of the new Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities explains.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

On July 1, the Reynolds College of Arts and Letters and College of Humanities and Public Affairs at Missouri State University, combined to create a new college – the Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities (RCASH).

RCASH will be
RCASH Dean Dr. Shawn Wahl shares highlights of the new college.

