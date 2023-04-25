The humanities are the basis of education, says university professor, and there are fewer students choosing to study them

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Courtesy of Ted Vaggalis/Philosophy and Political Science professor at Drury University /

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Ted Vaggalis, professor of philosophy and political science at Drury University.

Vaggalis talks about the trend of declining enrollment in humanities studies at the university level and explores the potential impact to higher education.

