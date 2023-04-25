© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s not too late to support our Spring Fundraiser! Make your pledge of support today!
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

The humanities are the basis of education, says university professor, and there are fewer students choosing to study them

By Leslie Carrier
Published April 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT
books-1943625_1920 (1).jpg
ulleo
/
Pixabay
A stack of textbooks

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

image001.jpeg
Courtesy of Ted Vaggalis/Philosophy and Political Science professor at Drury University
/

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Ted Vaggalis, professor of philosophy and political science at Drury University.

Vaggalis talks about the trend of declining enrollment in humanities studies at the university level and explores the potential impact to higher education.

Making Democracy Work
Leslie Carrier
Making Democracy Work
See stories by Leslie Carrier