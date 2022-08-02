© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

Serving the community’s audiology needs

Published August 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
Audiology_20781-6148.jpg
Kevin White
/
Missouri State University
Clinical Associate Professor of Audiology Dr. Sarah Jones (third from right) and her students assess a child who's hard of hearing.

How MSU’s audiology program helps the deaf and hard of hearing in Springfield and surrounding areas.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

At Missouri State University, the Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders provides hands-on learning opportunities to MSU students enrolled in speech-language pathology and audiology programs.

It also offers a full range of diagnostic, treatment and education services for people with speech-language and hearing disorders of all ages.

Highlighting the clinic’s audiology services and Missouri State’s audiology program are three individuals: clinical associate professors of audiology Dr. Sarah Jones and Dr. Sarah Barber, and Doctor of Audiology student Brooke Byler.

Read the full audio transcript.

Tags

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityDepartment of Communication Sciences and DisordersSpeech-Language and Hearing ClinicDr. Sarah JonesDr. Sarah BarberMcQueary College of Health and Human Services
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More