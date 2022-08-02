Serving the community’s audiology needs

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

At Missouri State University, the Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders provides hands-on learning opportunities to MSU students enrolled in speech-language pathology and audiology programs.

It also offers a full range of diagnostic, treatment and education services for people with speech-language and hearing disorders of all ages.

Highlighting the clinic’s audiology services and Missouri State’s audiology program are three individuals: clinical associate professors of audiology Dr. Sarah Jones and Dr. Sarah Barber, and Doctor of Audiology student Brooke Byler.

Read the full audio transcript.