Missouri State Journal

Listen to an interview with a founder of the Springfield-Greene County African American Heritage Trail

Published February 9, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST
Marker at Lincoln School.jpg
A marker at the former Lincoln High School at North Sherman Avenue in Springfield.

In light of Black History Month in February, it’s a good time to check out the Springfield-Greene County African American Heritage Trail. The trail winds its way throughout neighborhoods in midtown and downtown Springfield.

It marks several sites highlighting formerly unrecognized contributions made by people of African descent to the history of the community.

One of the trail organizers is Lyle Foster. He’s a business owner and faculty member in the department of sociology and anthropology at Missouri State University. Foster shares more about this meaningful project.

Donate to the heritage trail project.

