Our weekly program Making Democracy Work is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by LWV volunteers, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Michael Brady, executive director of Help Give Hope.

Castrey: We know a healthy democracy needs its citizens' basic needs to be met. And 45 years ago, a group of neighbors wanted to ensure that children would experience a joyful Christmas. That effort has grown by now into a year-round organization that helps families manage temporary but overwhelming hardships. Congratulations.

Brady: Well, thank you, Maggie, for having me. It's remarkable to think that this organization started 45 years ago just from a group of guys who got together and were discussing that their businesses were going well and what they could do to give back to their community. And I'm so pleased to be part of this, have been for 20 years. And it's just, I'm very fortunate.

Castrey: Well, Michael, please tell us how you helped families in last year's Christmas project, and how many families and children had a happier Christmas thanks to Help Give Hope?

Brady: Last year, we served 173 families, that was over 600 children, with gifts, clothing, household needs. Our theory, what we've operated on for these 45 years, is that Christmas should not jeopardize rent and utilities. We know that our families want to provide a good Christmas for their children. And in a lot of cases, you have to choose between does my child get a happy Christmas? And do I pay rent on time? And we don't want that to be the case. We want financial stability in our community.

Castrey: That's terrific. The Christmas delightful day is terrific, but your assistance effort now includes rental assistance. And what does that entail?

Brady: Over time, we just realized that, in helping children keeping their families stable, that was the most important thing. So, the threat to stability is making sure that we have housing, making sure we have utilities, and we don't want a temporary financial hardship to cause that problem.

Castrey: That must be a significant fundraising effort for you to be able to do gifts and fun at Christmas time and then help with these other things all year long.

Brady: It is. But we've been very fortunate to have a lot of donors. Unlike most nonprofits, our donor base has been with us — I have donors that have been here for the entire 45 years. We always joke that once you become involved, it's kind of like a cult. We just — I've been here for 20 years. I volunteered one day 20 years ago, and here I am working for Help Give Hope. We have those volunteers. It's just that that relationship.

Castrey: The assistance also came to include car repair and used car assistance. How did that come about?

Brady: What we ran into was we're in the Midwest. We don't have reliable public transportation. So, you have to have a personal vehicle to get to and from work. And if you lose that reliable vehicle, if the engine fails, whatever the case is, you have some sort of trauma that happens and you lose a vehicle or it needs to be repaired and you don't have the funding and you don't have family to support you, you risk losing your job, losing your housing, losing everything. So, that's where we felt it was important for us to step in.

Castrey: Well, now who is eligible for assistance from Help Give Hope. Could you describe a typical recipient family, for example?

Brady: I'll give the basics of number one has to be minor children in the household because we're a children's charity. [The] IRS likes us to follow our rules. We're going to be in the Springfield market. So, it's Springfield proper, Ozark, Nixa, Republic, Willard. We just kind of go by zip code. But the main thing we're looking for is a family that has financial stability that's been stressed in some way or another. It's not a family that's always having financial difficulties, they're just having a temporary hardship. That's where we feel we can step in and help them survive that financial difficulty and move forward and be successful and lead wonderful lives.

Castrey: That's fantastic. Well, how is the program funded and how many volunteers are currently supporting it?

Brady: As I mentioned, our funders have been around forever. It is 100% private donations. We try for a couple of grants here and there, but the idea is that if we have private donations, we get to vet our families and determine how it's best to use those donor funds. So, that's the donor side of it. The volunteers. We don't happen without donors. It's over 300 volunteers make this happen. We can't have Christmas shopping for 200 families without volunteers. So, it just — it is — we only have three people on staff. So, it is volunteer based organization.

Castrey: That's a lot of hours. Well, where can people find more information about donating or volunteering or applying for assistance?

Brady: General information for Help Give Hope is helpgivehope.org. If you're interested in donating, I'm not a big fan, and our organization has never been a big fan, of just asking for money out of the blue. We love to have a conversation with you — have you learn about what we do, how we do it, so go to helpgivehope.org and reach out to me as the executive director of Michael Brady, and I'd love to have that conversation with you about what your donation can mean to a family.

