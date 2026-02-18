Local cities receive substantial grants for planned improvement projects

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan talks with Jason Ray, executive director of Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG), an advisory body dedicated to regional planning.

He talks about three large grants that have been awarded to Kimberling City, Crane and Fair Play and how these will facilitate needed infrastructure, park and road improvements.