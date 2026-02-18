© 2026 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Local cities receive substantial grants for planned improvement projects

By Linda Regan
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:44 AM CST
Taken September 2, 2020. Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University
Jesse Scheve
Jason Ray/Executive Director of SMCOG

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan talks with Jason Ray, executive director of Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG), an advisory body dedicated to regional planning.

He talks about three large grants that have been awarded to Kimberling City, Crane and Fair Play and how these will facilitate needed infrastructure, park and road improvements.

Making Democracy Work League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri
Linda Regan
