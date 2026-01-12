© 2026 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Cultural tourism is just 1 of many important economic benefits of the arts

Published January 12, 2026 at 7:33 AM CST
The Creamery Arts Center, home of the Springfield Regional Arts Council and other arts organizations in Springfield, Mo.
Michele Skalicky
The executive director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council said arts are vital to a community.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lynn Schirk talks with Leslie Forrester, executive director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council.

Forrester focuses on how the arts play a vital role in our community and local economy. She said arts play a role in cultural tourism, drawing visitors to the region.

And she said the arts make the region more attractive to potential professional talent when considering moving to this area.

