Cultural tourism is just 1 of many important economic benefits of the arts

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lynn Schirk talks with Leslie Forrester, executive director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council.

Forrester focuses on how the arts play a vital role in our community and local economy. She said arts play a role in cultural tourism, drawing visitors to the region.

And she said the arts make the region more attractive to potential professional talent when considering moving to this area.

