Cold weather crisis shelters in Springfield are in need of volunteers

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Amanda Stadler speaks with Emily Fessler, continuum of care director with Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Fessler talks about the increased need of emergency cold weather crisis shelters as we head into the winter season. She said these shelters open between November and March on days when the temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

Fessler said they are always in need of volunteers, especially going into the later winter months.