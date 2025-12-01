© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.
News
Making Democracy Work

Springfield nonprofit offers support for and education about indigenous peoples

By Maggie Castrey
Published December 1, 2025 at 7:36 AM CST
A dancer during Native American Heritage Month Powwow at Missouri State.
Jesse Scheve
17291 Native American Heritage Month Powwow 11-16-2013. Jesse Scheve/Missouri State

The American Indian Center is located at The Fairbanks.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Valerie Badhorse, executive director of the American Indian Center of Springfield (AICS).

Education is a primary mission of AICS, according to Badhorse. They also provide services and events from their location at The Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway.

She said they are always in need of donations, especially now that they are no longer receiving federal grants.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Making Democracy WorkLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriSpringfield, Missouri
Maggie Castrey
See stories by Maggie Castrey