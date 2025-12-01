Springfield nonprofit offers support for and education about indigenous peoples

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Valerie Badhorse, executive director of the American Indian Center of Springfield (AICS).

Education is a primary mission of AICS, according to Badhorse. They also provide services and events from their location at The Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway.

She said they are always in need of donations, especially now that they are no longer receiving federal grants.

