© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Making Democracy Work

Art plays a key role in community and democracy, says local arts leader

By Lynn Schirk
Published November 11, 2025 at 8:24 AM CST
A mural on a downtown Springfield, Mo. building (photo taken November 10, 2025).
Michele Skalicky
A mural on a downtown Springfield, Mo. building (photo taken November 10, 2025).

Leslie Forrester is the executive director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lynn Schirk speaks with

Sculptures on Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, Mo. (photo taken November 10, 2025).
Michele Skalicky
Sculptures on Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, Mo. (photo taken November 10, 2025).

Leslie Forrester, executive director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council about the importance of art and its role in civic engagement. She talks about the mission of the Arts Council and discusses three main areas of focus: Advocacy, art education and art collaboration.

You can hear this episode of Making Democracy Work by clicking the "listen" button above.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Making Democracy WorkLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriSpringfield Regional Arts Council
Lynn Schirk
See stories by Lynn Schirk