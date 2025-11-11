Art plays a key role in community and democracy, says local arts leader

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lynn Schirk speaks with

Michele Skalicky Sculptures on Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, Mo. (photo taken November 10, 2025).

Leslie Forrester, executive director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council about the importance of art and its role in civic engagement. She talks about the mission of the Arts Council and discusses three main areas of focus: Advocacy, art education and art collaboration.

