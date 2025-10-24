© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Federal funding cuts impact the ability of local nonprofits to respond to local disasters

By Linda Regan
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:33 AM CDT
Springfield firefighters help remove a large tree that fell in a roadway during the April 29, 2025 storm in Springfield, Mo.
Michele Skalicky
Springfield firefighters help remove a large tree that fell in a roadway during the April 29, 2025 storm in Springfield, Mo.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with returning guest Mark Applegate, chair of Greene County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD).

Applegate discusses how federal funding cuts are impacting the organization that responds to local disasters. COAD responded after the storms on April 29.

He says that, while COAD does not receive any direct federal funding, it is comprised entirely of nonprofit organizations that have been impacted by cuts. Applegate says this has had a negative impact.

Making Democracy Work League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri
Linda Regan
