Federal funding cuts impact the ability of local nonprofits to respond to local disasters

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with returning guest Mark Applegate, chair of Greene County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD).

Applegate discusses how federal funding cuts are impacting the organization that responds to local disasters. COAD responded after the storms on April 29.

He says that, while COAD does not receive any direct federal funding, it is comprised entirely of nonprofit organizations that have been impacted by cuts. Applegate says this has had a negative impact.

