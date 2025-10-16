© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Making Democracy Work

The Springfield-Greene County Library has a wide variety of books. But it offers much more

By Amanda Stadler
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:12 PM CDT
Lubos Houska
Pixabay
Lubos Houska

The district offers an array of items and services at its many locations.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Vickie Hicks, community resource director for the Springfield Greene County Library District.

Hicks talks about the many services the library offers that people may not know about, the importance of this resource and funding to support the ongoing mission.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Springfield-Greene County LibraryMaking Democracy WorkLeague of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri
Amanda Stadler
See stories by Amanda Stadler