The Springfield-Greene County Library has a wide variety of books. But it offers much more

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Vickie Hicks, community resource director for the Springfield Greene County Library District.

Hicks talks about the many services the library offers that people may not know about, the importance of this resource and funding to support the ongoing mission.

