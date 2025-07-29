© 2025 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Volunteers and community organizations work together during local disasters

By Linda Regan
Published July 29, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
Springfield firefighters help remove a tree from a street in central Springfield following severe storms on April 29, 2025
Michele Skalicky
Springfield firefighters help remove a tree from a street in central Springfield following severe storms on April 29, 2025

Learn about the Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) for Greene County.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Mark Applegate, chair of Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) for Greene County.

Applegate talks about the importance of this organized community collaboration of several public and private groups and volunteers who respond in local disasters. He discusses the importance of advanced preparations and the ongoing need for volunteers.

