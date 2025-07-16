Conserving Springfield’s 4,000 acres of green spaces requires creative resourcing and volunteers

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Caleb Saunders, conservation coordinator with the Springfield- Greene County Park Board.

Saunders talks about the vital programs and roles involved in maintaining and preserving the ecological integrity in Springfield’s more than 100 parks and green space. He says volunteers are vital, and he shares how those interested in participating can get involved.

