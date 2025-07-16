© 2025 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Conserving Springfield’s 4,000 acres of green spaces requires creative resourcing and volunteers

By Debbie Good
Published July 16, 2025 at 9:38 AM CDT
Sequiota Park in southeast Springfield is seen on Oct. 14, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Sequiota Park in southeast Springfield is seen on Oct. 14, 2022.

Find out how you can get involved in conservation at parks in Springfield.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Caleb Saunders, conservation coordinator with the Springfield- Greene County Park Board.

Saunders talks about the vital programs and roles involved in maintaining and preserving the ecological integrity in Springfield’s more than 100 parks and green space. He says volunteers are vital, and he shares how those interested in participating can get involved.

