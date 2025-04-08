Planned day center will be a place for unsheltered folks in the Springfield area to find resources

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Adam Bodendieck, director of homeless services at Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Bodendieck discusses the CPO's day center project, which is being built and is designed to be a dedicated resource for the unsheltered community. He talks about where it will be located, what it will offer and the continued need for volunteers.



