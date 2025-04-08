© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 5! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
News
Making Democracy Work

Planned day center will be a place for unsheltered folks in the Springfield area to find resources

By Linda Regan
Published April 8, 2025 at 7:44 PM CDT
The Community Partnership of the Ozarks in central Springfield, Missouri is shown on Aug. 9, 2022.
Michele Skalicky/KSMU
The future site of the Community Partnership of the Ozarks' day center in Springfield, Mo. (photo taken on April 8, 2025).

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks purchased the building at 809 N. Campbell in Springfield last year for $1.7 million.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Adam Bodendieck, director of homeless services at Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Bodendieck discusses the CPO's day center project, which is being built and is designed to be a dedicated resource for the unsheltered community. He talks about where it will be located, what it will offer and the continued need for volunteers.

 

Tags
Making Democracy Work Making Democracy WorkLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriSpringfield, Missouri
Linda Regan
See stories by Linda Regan