© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.
Making Democracy Work

Over 103,000 pounds of food waste diverted through Springfield compost recycling program

By Erika Fox
Published January 28, 2025 at 1:14 PM CST
A banana peel
Alexa/Pixabay
A banana peel.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Fox speaks with Ashley Krug, market developmental coordinator with Environmental Services for the City of Springfield.

Courtesy of Ashley Krug
Ashley Krug, market development coordinator with the City of Springfield Environmental Services

Krug said that 12% of our garbage is food waste, and she explains why this is a problem. She shares results of the 2022 pilot grant-funded composting program that diverted around 103,000 pounds of food waste from area landfills.

Krug talks about the local food waste recycling program and shares how residents can get involved.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Springfield, MissouriCity of SpringfieldCity of Springfield Environmental ServicesMaking Democracy WorkLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriComposting
Erika Fox
See stories by Erika Fox