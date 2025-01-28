Over 103,000 pounds of food waste diverted through Springfield compost recycling program

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Fox speaks with Ashley Krug, market developmental coordinator with Environmental Services for the City of Springfield.

Courtesy of Ashley Krug Ashley Krug, market development coordinator with the City of Springfield Environmental Services

Krug said that 12% of our garbage is food waste, and she explains why this is a problem. She shares results of the 2022 pilot grant-funded composting program that diverted around 103,000 pounds of food waste from area landfills.

Krug talks about the local food waste recycling program and shares how residents can get involved.

