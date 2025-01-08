The 988 crisis hotline ‘provides listening support without judgement,’ says a local mental health professional

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Amanda Stadler speaks with Natasha Corkins, director of crisis services at Burrell Behavioral Health.

Corkins talks about the importance and availability of the crisis line 988, which launched two years ago. This nationwide resource links people in crisis to local support that provides a listening ear and critical support during a difficult time.

Corkins reports that Missouri has a suicide rate higher than the national average and that the lifeline is an important resource in helping to reduce that number.

