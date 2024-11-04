Missouri State University student urges other students to get out and vote

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Shey Delahunt, a Missouri State University freshman.

Delahunt shares his experience and views about the importance of voting. He talks about his recent experience as a poll worker and shares his enthusiasm about being a first-time voter in 2024.

