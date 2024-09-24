© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

As the November General Election approaches, Drury professor says factual information is key to a healthy democracy.

By Lisa Langley
Published September 24, 2024 at 12:02 PM CDT
A computer keyboard
Andreas Lischka
/
Pixabay
A computer keyboard

Dr. Jonathan Groves discusses misinformation on social media that impacts elections.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Dr. Jonathan Groves, professor of communications and department chair at Drury University.

Groves returns to revisit the conversation about misinformation and disinformation. The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5.

Making Democracy Work electionsLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy WorkNovember 2024 election cycleDrury University
Lisa Langley
