As the November General Election approaches, Drury professor says factual information is key to a healthy democracy.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Dr. Jonathan Groves, professor of communications and department chair at Drury University.

Groves returns to revisit the conversation about misinformation and disinformation. The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5.