Local resident shares recent experience working as an election poll judge

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Kim Hartmayer about her experience as a Greene County election poll judge.

Hartmayer explains what motivated her to become an election judge for the first time this year. She shares what she learned about the process and suggests everyone should consider participating at least once.

