KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.
News
Making Democracy Work

Local resident shares recent experience working as an election poll judge

By Maggie Castrey
Published September 16, 2024 at 2:55 PM CDT
A Springfield polling place on April 2, 2024.
Michele Skalicky/KSMU
A Springfield polling place on April 2, 2024.

A League of Women Voters member talks with her daughter about working in the April Municipal Election.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Kim Hartmayer about her experience as a Greene County election poll judge.

Hartmayer explains what motivated her to become an election judge for the first time this year. She shares what she learned about the process and suggests everyone should consider participating at least once.

Making Democracy Work November 2024 election cycleMaking Democracy WorkLeague of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri
Maggie Castrey
