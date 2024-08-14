© 2024 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

What is ranked choice voting? An expert explains this election option that will be on the November ballot

By Erika Fox
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:52 AM CDT
A sign telling voters where to go to cast ballots hangs on a fence.
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Fox speaks with Eric Bronner, founder and COO of Veterans for All Voters.

Bronner discusses the topic of ranked choice voting, otherwise known as preferential voting.

Erika Fox
