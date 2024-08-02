© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Find out more about the Lake Springfield Plan, approved by City Council in April

By Debbie Good
Published August 2, 2024 at 12:35 PM CDT
The City of Springfield plan reimagines the lake and the James River Power Station property.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Brent Stock, executive director of the James River Basin Partnership, about the Lake Springfield Plan.

Debbie Good
