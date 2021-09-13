-
The James River Basin Partnership and the Ozark Mountain Paddlers are gearing up for their annual river clean up this summer. Picture this: 15,000 pounds…
About a year ago, Loring Bullard, an author and educator on water quality, came upon a whirlpool as he was walking along Wilson’s Creek.Since then, the…
Two events this weekend will raise funds for James River Basin Partnership. KSMU's Michele Skalicky talks with Christa Gammon, with JRBP, about The Sunset…
In this segment of Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good talks with Joe Pitts, executive director of the James River Basin Partnership, about the…
Last week’s storms that hit Springfield brought power outages and morning traffic delays. But storm systems such as these also put pressure on city…
Four out of every five people in the Ozarks believe the area’s drinking water is good or very good. That’s the result of a study recently commissioned by…
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/riverrescu_982.mp3A major cleanup will be held on the James River this weekend. Michele Skalicky…