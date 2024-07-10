Low voter turnout has been a 'Red Flag' issue in the Springfield Community Focus report since 2006

League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Sherry Buchanan, past co-president and current member of League of Women Voters (LWV) about efforts to increase voter turnout.

Buchanan talks about the overarching mission of the LWV as a nonpartisan source for unbiased information to help voters make up their own minds. She discusses their recent initiative “Get Out the Vote.” The goal of the initiative is to encourage everyone to register and exercise the right to vote in local, state and national elections.

Voter information:

Missouri Secretary of State

VOTE411

