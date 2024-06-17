Springfield nonprofit teaches people how to grow food

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on wKSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Anna Withers with Springfield Community Gardens.

Withers talks about how community gardens address two of the largest concerns related to food accessibility in the Ozarks — food insecurity and ultra processed foods.

Withers talks about the mission of the program and says that education and building community are as important as providing healthy and accessible food. She tasks about the many programs they offer, including some for young people.



