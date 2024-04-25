© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Simoriah Stogner says working in the tech industry is a chance to be 'a part of creating the world we live in'

By Erika Brame
Published April 25, 2024 at 2:11 PM CDT
A computer keyboard
Andreas Lischka
/
Pixabay
A computer keyboard

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work Erika Brame speaks with Simoriah Stogner, senior manager of technology services with Jack Henry.

Stogner talks about her experience over the past 17 years working in technology and discusses her mission of advocacy to encourage more women to join the field. She shares details about the Springfield Women in Technology Survey studyand what this means for the local workforce.

Erika Brame
