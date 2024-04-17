Springfield nonprofit art collaborative seeks to ‘bridge the gap between dreams and realities’

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Amanda Sneed, co-founder of the Mosaic Arts Collective (MAC).

Sneed talks about the mission of overcoming barriers for access to participation and enjoyment of the arts through advocacy, education and workshops and providing necessary resources. She talks about the inception of this nonprofit art collaborative which began nearly two years ago.

Sneed talks about working with Springfield Little Theatre and Springfield Contemporary Theatre on recent and upcoming productions as well as expanding on their overall mission.



