Springfield individuals working together reimagine a better city, one block at a time

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Catherine Upp, board president for Better Block SGF.

Upp talks about how Springfield residents can be engaged and make their city a place where people want to invest their lives and time. She talks about the mission of “building spaces that echo where we want to live.” Upp talks about the mission and upcoming projects of Better Block SGF, which is a program based and inspired by the Better Block Foundation in Dallas, Texas.

