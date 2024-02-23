Local collaboration seeks to get students on a path to a health care career earlier in school

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Andy Hedgpeth, vice president of human resources with Cox Health, a partner in the Alliance for Healthcare Education.

Hedgpeth discusses the inception and mission of the Alliance, which seeks to give students considering a health care career the opportunity to start on that path earlier in their education. The Alliance consists of CoxHealth, Missouri State University, Ozarks Technical Community College and Springfield Public Schools.



