Community health organization provides ‘wrap around’ medical care to underserved population for over 20 years

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Dr. Matthew Stinson, physician and executive vice president of Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

Stinson talks about the health care center and its evolving mission since opening in 2003. He shares the goal of being a comprehensive service focused especially toward the underserved community. Stinson says Jordan Valley provides medical, dental and psychiatric services in what he refers to as a “wrap around approach.”

Jordan Valley Community Health (417) 831-0150



