Springfield's latest affordable housing development is Maplewood Villas, a 55+ community seeking to prevent housing insecurity for seniors and veterans

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Brame speaks with Theresa Oglesby, director of programs and compliance, and Ellen Herbig, community development coordinator both with The Kitchen Inc.

Oglesby and Herbig talk about Maplewood Villas, a housing development for seniors 55 and up that opened this year. This project seeks to reduce housing insecurity faced by many seniors and veterans. Both say this aligns with the “housing first” method of overarching care and support for this vulnerable population.

