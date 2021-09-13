-
The nonprofit Kitchen, Inc. has hired Meleah Spencer to serve as its new chief executive officer.Spencer is a southwest Missouri native who most recently…
The Kitchen Inc. is moving forward with plans for a new campus by breaking ground for the new facility at Glenstone and Chestnut Expressway.The O'Reilly…
The nonprofit Kitchen, Inc. is searching for a new CEO. The organization said in a news release that Rorie Orgeron served his last day in the position…
The non-profit Kitchen, Inc. has sold its Commercial Street campus, the latest step in the organization’s move to a new venue later this year.According to…
A vacant lot in northeast Springfield will soon be home to the Kitchen Inc’s new emergency shelter and office building.The nonprofit social service agency…
The nonprofit Kitchen Inc. continues is push of more affordable housing and solutions for Springfield’s homeless population with a groundbreaking this…
After spending nearly six months homeless, Joyce Jewel moved four different times in the span of two years before finding a place she can now call…
A recently awarded grant allows the Kitchen, Inc. to continue providing temporary financial assistance for homeless and at-risk veterans and their…
Last April, The Kitchen, Inc. closed the door to the Missouri Hotel after 20 years of operation. In September, founder Sister Lorraine Biebel passed away…
An architecture workshop on Saturday in Springfield will address the future of 3.5 acres of land along Commercial Street, including the Missouri Hotel.…