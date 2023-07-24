Springfield city clerk says, with 26 city boards and commissions, there’s always a need for volunteers

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Reagan speaks with Anita Cotter, city clerk with the City of Springfield.

Cotter discusses how citizens can become involved in their local community through volunteering to serve on one of the City’s many boards and commissions. She says there's an ongoing need for volunteers and a diverse array of opportunities.

