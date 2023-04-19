Missouri is ‘not doing well’ in women’s health care overall -- particularly in rural communities, says practicing physician and educator

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Dr. Courtney Barnes, associate professor of obstetrics at University of Missouri and practicing obstetrician and gynecologist.

Barnes discusses widening disparities in women’s health care, particularly in rural areas. She says Missouri is seventh in the nation for the number of “pregnancy care deserts."

