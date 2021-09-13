-
A set of changes to the rules for the University of Missouri's Greek life programs announced Thursday afternoon will be phased in over the next two-and...
The NCAA is sanctioning the University of Missouri's football, softball and baseball teams after a tutor violated the organization's rules for academic...
The University of Missouri-Kansas City, as well as the other three campuses in the UM System, will extend buyout offers to tenured faculty nearing...
Three years after a high-profile dispute over school-paid health insurance subsidies, graduate students at the University of Missouri System’s flagship...
University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright, Vice Chancellor Rhonda Gibler for Finance and Interim Provost Jim Spain announced budget cuts...
During the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, spectators will turn their eyes upward to see the moon pass in front of the sun. But many Midwest scientists will turn...
The University of Missouri-Columbia made the decision today to revoke Bill Cosby’s honorary degree. According to a university statement, it did so with…
The president of the University of Missouri System says MU Extension is an integral part of its institutional offerings.Dr. Mun Choi visited the Greene…
In a release sent to news agencies across the state, the University of Missouri System's Board of Curators announced Monday that it plans to announce a...
Training has begun for University of Missouri medical students through the Springfield Clinical Campus, a new program that offers more hands on experience…