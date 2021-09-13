-
This week, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Bridget Dierks, vice president of programs at Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO).Today’s discussion…
-
This week on Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Bridget Dierks, vice president of programs with Community Foundation of the Ozarks, and Dr.…
-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Bridget Dierks, vice president of programs for Community Foundation of the…
-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Bridget Dierks, vice president of programs for Community Foundation of the Ozarks…
-
Ginger Ramirez was going through tough times, a few years ago. The 33 year old and her children live in Northwest Springfield, Zone 1, which has the…
-
"In a rural community, the hospital takes on a bigger role, than it does, I think, in larger cities. The hospital is kind of all encompassing, and is…
-
Today on Making a Difference: Stories of Hope and Help, The Foresight and Philanthropy of Julia Dorothy Coover.Over the past 15 years, the Community…
-
Leslie Carrier talks with Bridget Dierks, grants program officer with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, about the organization and what it does.CFO…