How do you prepare 1000s of students to return to campus? A team at Missouri State University has the process down

Michele Skalicky talks with Teresa Frederick, director of Residence Life, Housing and Dining Services at Missouri State University.

Skalicky: Classes just started back up on Monday at Missouri State. And while most students were away for the summer, there was a lot going on on campus to get ready for the new semester. Students left in early May. When did you and your team start preparing to welcome them and new students to campus?

Frederick: Yeah. Like many cyclical processes, we really begin planning a process at the same time as we're ending the current one. So, a lot of our planning work actually started this past August as we wrapped up the previous year. We really get into the details, though, in January and February, firming up when folks are going to be arriving for training and all those details.

Skalicky: How many residence halls and dining options are there on campus?

Frederick: Yeah, we have 11 buildings that are part of our program. That includes nine residence halls and two apartment buildings. There are three dining centers that are part of our program as well.

Skalicky: What does it take to get all of those facilities ready to go for the fall?

Frederick: That's a great question. It takes a lot of coordination and a lot of work. We have about 100 full-time staff members and about 250 student and part-time employees that work together to make that happen. So, each of our teams has some different areas of responsibility. Our facilities and operations team are making sure that our rooms are clean, that our rooms are in good repair. Our business services team is making sure that all of our students have room assignments and that technology support is ready to go, and our education and development team is busy planning lots of great activities for the students once they arrive.

Skalicky: I know when my kids were in college they did work study. It sounds like you've got some opportunities there for students. Can you talk a little bit more about that?

Michele Skalicky Teresa Frederick, director of Residence Life, Housing and Dining Services at Missouri State University (photo taken in August 2026.

Frederick: Yes. Every unit within our department has student employment opportunities. So, we have students who join and work with our custodial team in maintaining spaces, students that work with our ResNet team that provides technology support. And then we have our front desk operations and our resident assistants.

Skalicky: I know that residence assistants play a really important role in the residence halls. Can you talk about the importance of having good RAs, and what is your RA program like this year?

Frederick: I will say we have a fantastic group this year. I have so much excitement as I've had the opportunity to spend time with them this past two weeks. The RA role is really important for our students. This is the first point to contact for our new students who are living with us or our returning students. They are there to help students get connected to Missouri State, and they're there to help students get connected with other Missouri State students. Belonging and connection is super important, and so, that is really the foundation of the resident assistant role. Their job is to connect with students and connect students with each other, and that's really important to the overall Missouri State experience and student success.

Skalicky: So, you've got the buildings ready. Students come in. You don't stop there. You are busy year-round. So, talk about what an average day looks like for you and your team once the semester starts.

Frederick: I think that looks very different for each of our team members. But what I can say is that most folks who gravitate towards housing and enjoy it, what stands out to them is that no day is ever the same. And so, depending on what part of the team they're on, that impacts what their day looks like. But we've got our typical routine tasks. Tasks of making sure our spaces are in good condition and then it's being responsive to what our students need.

Skalicky: What would you say are some of the biggest challenges that you and your team face, both getting ready and during the fall and spring semesters?

Frederick: I think, in general, what a lot of folks within student affairs or student support types of work would say is that students' needs and expectations continue to evolve. And so, how do we continue to evolve to meet those needs and to take care of students as they grow and evolve as well? And so, that, I would say, is a challenge that we get an opportunity to navigate and partner with students on.

Skalicky: Is there anything people might be surprised to learn that your team oversees, or maybe something that it's responsible for making sure it gets done in time for the first day or during the school year?

Frederick: I think what sometimes is forgotten about the housing and the dining program is that it's 24/7, 365 days of the year. So, there are moments in time when maybe traffic on campus is reduced, but we still provide the same level of support for students who remain on campus. And so, an example of that is a few years ago when there was some extreme freezing temperatures on campus, we had some pipes burst. And so, our staff came in on Christmas and did remediation to make sure that people were taken care of at that time. And so, I think that's sometimes something that gets forgotten is that we are always providing a high level of support and responsiveness to students at any time that they need us.

Skalicky: Well, you and your team definitely serve a vital role on campus. What is it like to oversee this program?

Frederick: It is truly a blessing to be part of the housing program. I have a phenomenal team, and they do such great work, and they are so focused on students and what is best for students and how to support them as they make the transition to Missouri State and continue at Missouri State. They're really thoughtful in trying to make a space for students to belong and easily connect to what it means to be a Bear and navigate those processes.

Skalicky: I mean, you guys have a big role to play in, you know, kind of being there for the students and setting the tone for what their education is going to be like...you're one of the first groups that they encounter when they arrive on campus.

Frederick: Yeah, and our work is really focused on preparing our staff and our spaces for students to live and learn with us. And when students have clean and convenient and engaging environments to live in, with meaningful safety features and thoughtful staff, that allows them to focus on why they're here and that's expanding their educating and engaging in the public affairs mission.

