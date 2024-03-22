College athletics are expensive but can benefit universities in several ways. How much does MSU spend on its sports programs?
Athletics programs, Clif Smart said, can be the front porches to universities.
In this segment of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about the finances behind the school's athletics program. Find out how much MSU spends on sports each year compared to other universities, why Smart says fundraising for athletics is needed and how sports programs benefit Missouri State.
You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.