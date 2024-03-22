© 2024 KSMU Radio
Engaging the Community

College athletics are expensive but can benefit universities in several ways. How much does MSU spend on its sports programs?

Published March 22, 2024 at 7:45 AM CDT
A Missouri State University men's basketball game during the 2023-2024 season
Missouri State University
A Missouri State University men's basketball game during the 2023-2024 season

Athletics programs, Clif Smart said, can be the front porches to universities.

In this segment of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about the finances behind the school's athletics program. Find out how much MSU spends on sports each year compared to other universities, why Smart says fundraising for athletics is needed and how sports programs benefit Missouri State.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Engaging the Community Missouri State UniversityMissouri State University President Clif SmartMissouri State University Athletics