A promising dwarf planet candidate 2026 ED138 has been detected beyond Neptune. The discovery was made by Dr. Matthew Holman at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics by reviewing images from the Rubin Observatory and confirmed in images from the Precovery Service of the Asteroid Institute.

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Transcript

Rubin Observatory has discovered its first candidate dwarf planet in our solar system.

The dwarf planet's current designation is 2026 ED138, but I'm going to call it Eddy.

It orbits beyond Neptune with the closest approach or perihelion at 37 AU or Earth-Sun distances, and its farthest distance is 49 AU. Its year is almost 283 times longer than ours, and its orbit is inclined from our ecliptic plane by 25 degrees. This is pretty normal for a distant object. The other dwarf planets, Pluto, Hamaea, Maquimachae, and Eris, have inclinations of 17, 28, 29, and almost 44 degrees respectively.

Eddy's current designation of 2026 ED138 is quite interesting.

2026 is the year of its discovery. The letter E indicates it was detected between March 1st and 15th, but it's the D138 that's incredible. It means that Eddy was the 3,454th object detected in our solar system just during that half a month. That really shows the power of Rubin Observatory. Before it even began, full operations in June, it had discovered over 11,000 new asteroids.

Eddy's discovery came in October and was announced at the Division of Planetary Sciences of the American Astronomical Society by Dr. Matthew Holman of the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. It was discovered as Dr. Holman was scouring images taken by Rubin over the past six months. He used a code that searched for moving objects, and he found Eddy in a very crowded field of stars in the constellation of Sagittarius. Rubin began full operations in June, and Dr. Holman found Eddy in 15 images taken prior to that full operation. He then also found it in five more images once Rubin was fully running.

Eddy was then also found in images dating back to 2016 by the Asteroid Institute's Precovery Service. I love that — precovery, which is recovering objects in images taken before they were discovered. In this case, images taken with the 4-meter Blanco Telescope in Chile.

In the discovery announcement, Dr. Holman says he was surprised by how bright Eddy is, which likely indicates it's fairly large. The BBC Sky at Night magazine article proclaims it an enormous new dwarf planet, which seems a contradiction in terms. It won't be bigger than Pluto, and current estimates put its diameter at between 370 and 930 miles. In order for Eddy to gain dwarf planet status, it will have to be large enough to be round. To get a better estimate of its size will require infrared observations, probably with JWST, or perhaps the newly commissioned Roman Space Telescope. Most likely, it will actually be on the smaller end of the dwarf planet's sizes. Dwarves Pluto and Eris are over 1,400 miles in diameter, and like several of the other dwarf planets, Eddy's orbit indicates it was gravitationally scattered by Neptune.

Okay, so this discovery is interesting, but I wouldn't call it overly exciting.

To me, what is exciting is Rubin's capability of finding objects in our solar system that are very distant, even if they are within images crowded with background stars. And Rubin's just begun its work. I expect that within a year, Rubin will likely find another dozen or so dwarf planet candidates, and that's why they're dwarf planets and not planets. In the late 1990s, several Pluto-like objects were found in the outer solar system, and so astronomers decided on this new category. Dwarf planets must be round and directly orbit the sun, but be small compared to planets of the region. In the region of our outer solar system, that means 15 Earth masses or more, which brings me to where I think Rubin can truly be exciting for our solar system.

We previously did an episode on our missing planet 9.

That should be a planet at least Neptune-sized in the distant regions of our solar system that has perturbed orbits of some dwarf planets and other trans-Neptunian objects. Whether that particular planet is real or not is less a concern of mine than just if we have another planet in our outer solar system. There are currently 68 known exoplanets with orbits around their stars larger than Neptune's, and most of those have orbits larger than 100 AU, and the planets themselves have to be quite large as they've been discovered only using direct imaging, which is a newer exoplanet technique that has had fairly limited usage.

That tells me that distant, large planets might be fairly common. So do we have one?

Though Rubin can only image the southern sky, it has the best chance of finding one.