NASA released a new roadmap earlier this year titled Ignition which outlines planned missions after 2026. Strong emphasis on Moon exploration and infrastructure construction continue to be the primary objectives, working alongside SpaceX, Blue Origin, and international partners.

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Astro Brief is a podcast collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Transcript

NASA has a new roadmap called Ignition, which was released earlier this year. I recently became aware of it and some of its contents took me a bit by surprise.

Starting with Artemis, the announcements build on recently outlined updates to the Artemis program, and this is a bit interesting because Artemis III is supposed to fly next summer, and that test mission is supposed to work in Earth's orbit to dock with both the lunar landing systems made by SpaceX and Blue Origins, and both have issues.

Blue Origins' new Glenn rocket has only had one test launch, with the second scheduled for December, while SpaceX's human landing system, or HLS, is behind development.

SpaceX hopes to do a propellant test in space in early 2027 with an uncrewed moon landing by the end of 2027. Artemis IV and V should be coming in 2028, which seems pretty aggressive. The idea is that NASA would do one each landing with a Blue Origin lander and a SpaceX lander, and both of them use really different strategies.

Blue Origin would be like their traditional Apollo landings, where the SLS rocket would take the crew in the Orion capsule to the moon, then they would dock with the Blue Origin lander, land, and come back to lunar orbit. Whereas for SpaceX, the astronauts only have to get to Earth orbit, then the SpaceX rocket would take over, land them on the moon, and then return them back to low Earth orbit.

Post Artemis 5, the Ignition Roadmap says the idea is to increase the use of commercially procured reusable hardware to support frequent and affordable crude lunar surface missions. And that means landing every six months, and then increasing that as the capabilities become more mature. NASA's Ignition Roadmap also has canceled Gateway, a lunar orbiting space station.

The next part of the roadmap has to do with building their moon bases. They have three phases for that.

Phase one, they called build, test, and learn, and the idea is that they will start with their frequent every-six-month landings to start putting together a modular approach of a space base. One thing that they're going to do is start by using a new rover, which is pretty similar to the one they had in the 1970's vision, except this one could also be remotely operated. They're also using something called CLPS, which is Commercial Lunar Payload Services and lunar terrain vehicle to increase the occurrence of lunar activities. Part of the idea is to get more mobility, power generation, and infrastructure on the moon.

Phase two would be to establish early infrastructure, and this is what they call a semi-habitable infrastructure. One of the things in phase two would be to incorporate a pressurized rover, which would be made by Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Phase three would be continuous human presence. This is using the HLS systems of both SpaceX and Blue Origin. This would also include the Italian Space Agency trying to make a multi-purpose habitat and the Canadian Space Agency Lunar Utility Vehicle, then other contributions from other partners.

Another part of the roadmap was to actually continue operation of the International Space Station into the mid 2030s, and that has already been abandoned. Future space stations in low Earth orbit will be private, like the Axiom Space module, then Vast's Haven-1 will launch in 2027 and Starlab Space, which would be 2029 or later.

In 2027, we can expect to have a lot of lunar activity. They're targeting up to 30 robotic landings starting next year, and those are going to include some pretty interesting things.

One is called the Moon Fall Hopper Drone, and those are actually car-sized drones that are supposed to hop around the moon to investigate and learn, I guess. Another one is called the Cadre Rover, and that stands for Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration, and those would be three suitcase-sized rovers plus a base station made to operate completely autonomous using AI. Then there is the Viper rover, which would be a table-sized rover to explore the South Pole region for future Artemis landings, and even LuSEE-Night, which would be a radio telescope for the moon's far side.

Other interesting things coming in the following year would be the Dragonfly — a nuclear-powered octocopter, which would launch in 2028 and arrive at Saturn's moon Titan in 2034 to explore that moon.

All of these ambitions fall under NASA's proposed 2027 budget, currently 23% lower than its 2026 budget.