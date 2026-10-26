One of the most photographed buildings in Missouri is the Jasper County Courthouse. Located in Carthage, the building was designed by New Orleans architect M. A. Orlopp and was completed in August of 1895. The final cost was just over $100,000, which is the equivalent to 3.5 million dollars today. Its formal dedication took place on October 9, with over 25,000 people in attendance.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia View from Jasper County Courthouse looking northeast, 1908

The courthouse was made of native Carthage stone, a white limestone with gray hues, and was the same stone used to build the Missouri State Capitol. Today, the Jasper County Courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and sits only a few blocks away from historic Route 66.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Carthage Quarry, 1900

According to legend, ghosts reportedly haunt each floor of the building, including the elevator, making it one of the most haunted locations along Route 66.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Jasper County Courthouse, 1945

A recent program presented by State Historical Society staff delves deeper into the history of the Jasper County Courthouse. To watch the pre-recorded program, visit our website or stop by the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s library to learn more.