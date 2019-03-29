Weekend Outlook March 29-31, 2019

Missouri State University’s Spring Dance Concert, Sightlines, will be held Friday and Saturday (3/29-3/30) at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday (3/31) at 2:30 p.m. in Craig Hall Coger Theatre.

The Popcorn and a Movie Night series at Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines, will feature the film, “Otters—River Masters of Yellowstone” Friday night (3/29) at 7.

Ballet Magnificat! presents “Hiding Place” Friday night (3/29) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in downtown Springfield.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut, through April 7.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Freud’s Last Session” through April 14 at the theatre, 302 E. Pershing.

The BBB Car Care Day for Teens is Friday (3/29) from 12:30 to 2:30 at the Library Center for kids in ninth through 12th grades.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host the Clash of the Trivia Titans, for adults 21 and older, Friday night (3/29) at 7 at Missouri Spirits, 507 W. Walnut. Registration is required.

The Little Acorns program, “Wonderful Warblers,” will be held Friday morning (3/29) at 10 and 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center for kids three to six-years-old. Registration is required.

The Moxie Cinema’s In Translation Series will feature the film, “Mirai,” Friday night (3/29) at 6:30, Saturday (3/30) at 4:30 and Sunday (3/31) at 3:30 at 305 E. Campbell in downtown Springfield.

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, Roots of Wisdom, is at the Missouri State University Meyer Library through May 24. The exhibit explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied.

The exhibit, “Relics of the Titanic,” is at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker in Joplin, through April 20. A reception will be held Saturday (3/30) from 3 to 5.

The OTC Fine Arts Department presents “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” through Sunday (3/31) at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr.

The Springfield Improv Showcase, featuring recent graduates of the Springfield Improv’s education program, will be held Friday night (3/29) at 7:30 at 308 South Ave.

Evangel University presents “My Fair Lady” Friday and Saturday (3/29-3/30) and April 11-13 at the Barnett Fine Arts Theatre.

The MSU Darr College of Agriculture will host the 2019 Ag Forum presented by the Missouri Farm Bureau Friday night (3/29) at the Darr Agricultural Center.

The MSU Baseball Bears will host Indiana State Friday night (3/29) at 6:30, Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hammons Field. Learn more here.

Drury Jazz Combos I and II will perform Friday night (3/29) at 6 at C-Street Gallery, 233 E. Commercial in Springfield. Find out more here.

Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark will present a Spring Muster Friday and Saturday (3/29-3/30) starting at 9:30 a.m. and featuring a variety of Civil War reenactments.

The Christian County Library’s Nixa Branch, 208 McCroskey, will host a book signing for David Caringer and his book, “Decisions at Fletcher’s Mill,” Friday (3/29) from 1 to 4.

The National Antique Tractor Pull is at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon Friday and Saturday (3/29-3/30).

The 2019 Seize the Day 5K Run/Walk will start Saturday morning (3/30) at 9 at 635 E. Trafficway to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of MO & KS.

Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Rd. 2239 in Cassville, will host a Birding Boot Camp Saturday and Sunday (3/30-3/31) with five programs. Attend all of them or just one.

The ninth annual Queen City Sertoma’s Cajun Cookoff will be held Saturday (3/30) from noon to 5 at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis in Springfield.

See the film, “Clash of the Titans,” rated PG-13, Saturday afternoon (3/30) at 3 at the Fair Grove Branch Library.

Adults are invited to make pinecone picture frames Saturday (3/30) at 1 at the Christian County Library’s Nixa branch, 208 McCroskey. Registration is required. Learn more here.

Springfield Improv presents “All In” Saturday night (3/30) at 6:30 at 308 South Ave. The show mixes seasoned performers with new players.

The Library Center will host a How-To Festival Saturday (3/30) from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Learn a variety of skills from pressure cooking to personal care.

The program, “Spring Turkey Hunting Basics,” will be held Saturday morning (3/30) at 8:30 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Rd. 61 in Ash Grove. Registration is required.

The Little Acorns program, "Awesome ‘Possum," for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (3/30) at 10:30 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area in Joplin.

A program on reptiles will be held Saturday morning (3/30) at 10 at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, 483 Hatchery Rd. in Branson. Live animals will be available for up-close viewing.

The second annual Paisley Collins Memorial Ball will be held Saturday night (3/30) at 6 at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center. The event will include music by the Mark Chapman Band, a live and silent auction, dinner and more. Proceeds benefit the Paisley Collins Memorial Foundation, which helps local families dealing with pediatric cancer.

Soroptimist International of Joplin will host their 4th annual Comedy for Camp Saturday night (3/30) from 6 to 10 at 1208 S. Main in Joplin. The headliner will be Brooklin Green. There will be a cash bar, food and live and silent auctions. Proceeds will benefit Camp Soroptimist, a week-long summer camp for Jasper County foster kids.

The MSU men’s soccer team will host Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Saturday (3/30) at 1 p.m. and MidAmerica Nazarene University at 3:15 at Allison South Stadium. Learn more here.

The MSU Music Department will host a concert to commemorate the life and accomplishments of former faculty member and dean of the College of Arts and Letters, Dr. David Belcher, Saturday night (3/30) at 7:30 in Ellis Recital Hall.

Kids 12 to 17-years-old are invited to the program, “Conservation TEENS: Wildlife Photography for Beginners,” Saturday afternoon (3/30) at 1 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Registration is required.

Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon, will host Storytime Saturdays through October 26th. Storytimes begin at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

The North Arkansas Medical Foundation will host the Heroes Among Us—Stronger Together Gala Saturday night (3/30) 6 at the Quality Inn in Harrison, Arkansas.

The Drury softball team will host the University of Indianapolis Saturday (3/30) at noon and 2 and Lewis University Sunday (3/31) noon and 2 at Thompson Field at Meador Park. Learn more here.

Jay Leno will be at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Sunday (3/30) at 7 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

The Missouri State University Women’s Chorus, along with the Girls Choir of Springfield, and the Bolivar and Branson Chamber Choirs, will present a concert Sunday afternoon (3/31) at 3 at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, 820 E. Cherry.