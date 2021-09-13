Weekend Outlook

-
The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Outdoor Initiatives will present the program, “Birdwatching for Beginners,” Friday night (6/25) at 5:30 at Lake…
-
Down Periscope will be the featured band on KSMU’s Studio Live Friday (1/10) at noon on KSMU. The band will perform live at Tie & Timber Beer Co., 1451 E.…
-
The Little Acorns program, “Teeny Tufted Titmice,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Friday morning (1/3) at 10 and 11:15 at the Springfield…
-
The program, “Wildlife: Snakes of Missouri,” will be held Friday afternoon (12/27) from 1 to 3 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Learn about…
-
Kenny G will bring his Miracle Holiday and Hits Tour 2019 to the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, Friday night (12/20) at 8. Gardens…
-
Tour of the Globe is Friday night (11/1) from 6 to 9 at the Jim D. Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson in Springfield. Missouri State University international…
-
An open house for the one-room schoolhouse near Greenwood Lab School on the MSU campus will be held Friday afternoon (10/25) from 1:30 to 2:30. Learn the…
-
Springfield Sister Cities presents “Taste of Tlaquepaque: Viva Jalisco” Friday night (10/11) at 7 at Historic Firehouse No. 2 on Commercial Street. The…
-
Friends of the Garden and Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host Romance in the Garden: A Taste of Market Merry-Ment Friday and Saturday night (10/4-10/5)…
-
A fundraiser for Ozarks Food Harvest, Empty Bowls, will be held Friday (9/27) from 4 to 8 at Panera, 4100 S. Campbell in Springfield. Those who donate…