Weekend Events

-
Down Periscope will be the featured band on KSMU’s Studio Live Friday (1/10) at noon on KSMU. The band will perform live at Tie & Timber Beer Co., 1451 E.…
-
Kenny G will bring his Miracle Holiday and Hits Tour 2019 to the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, Friday night (12/20) at 8. Gardens…
-
Tour of the Globe is Friday night (11/1) from 6 to 9 at the Jim D. Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson in Springfield. Missouri State University international…
-
An open house for the one-room schoolhouse near Greenwood Lab School on the MSU campus will be held Friday afternoon (10/25) from 1:30 to 2:30. Learn the…
-
Springfield Sister Cities presents “Taste of Tlaquepaque: Viva Jalisco” Friday night (10/11) at 7 at Historic Firehouse No. 2 on Commercial Street. The…
-
Friends of the Garden and Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host Romance in the Garden: A Taste of Market Merry-Ment Friday and Saturday night (10/4-10/5)…
-
A fundraiser for Ozarks Food Harvest, Empty Bowls, will be held Friday (9/27) from 4 to 8 at Panera, 4100 S. Campbell in Springfield. Those who donate…
-
The 28th Annual Starvy Creek Fall Bluegrass Festival continues Friday and Saturday (9/20-9/21) in Conway. The Wine and Whiskey Walk to benefit…
-
The annual plant sale at Missouri State University continues Friday (5/3) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Karls Hall Greenhouse. The sale includes hybrid and…
-
The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri will host the Everything’s Political Trivia Night Friday night (4/26) at 6:30 at The Pitch Pizza and Pub,…