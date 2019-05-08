Paddlers Gear Up For Annual James River Clean Up

The James River Basin Partnership and the Ozark Mountain Paddlers are gearing up for their annual river clean up this summer.

Picture this: 15,000 pounds of trash and 63 tires. That’s how much junk was removed last year by 125 participants in the annual cleanup.

Brent Stock is project manager for the James River Basin Partnership, and he says this project is their biggest clean up event of the year.

James River, once a polluted waterway 20 years ago, is now a popular floating and recreation stream.

“We want people to recognize that. We want people to be able to go out and recreate on it, and enjoy their time on the water safely and without seeing everybody’s trash from upstream or things that were dumped,” Stock said.

There is a cost to participate in the clean-up to fund the t-shirts, canoes, and supplies; a lunch is provided by Bass Pro Shops.

This year’s cleanup is on Saturday, June 8 and you can find more details here.